Latest News: 13 Covid Positive Prisoners Escape Haryana Jail
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Covid+ Prisoners Escape Haryana Jail
Thirteen prisoners escaped from jail, a dedicated facility for COVID-positive inmates, in Haryana’s Rewari district.
(Source: PTI)
Army, J&K Police Recover 19 Grenades in Pooch
In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in the general area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Phagla, in Pooch district.
(Source: PTI)
Assam CM Likely to Be Announced Today
BJP names Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, General Secretary Arun Singh as central observers for legislative party meeting to elect leader in Assam.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 09 May 2021, 8:24 AM IST
