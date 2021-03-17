Latest News: India Reports 28,903 New COVID-19 Cases
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Reports 28,903 New COVID-19 Cases
India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases have now risen to 1,14,38,734, total recoveries stand at 1,10,45,284 , active cases at 2,34,406 and the death toll has risen to 1,59,044.
The total number of people having received the first dose of the vaccine reaches 3,50,64,536.
Former Union Minister and BJP Leader Dilip Gandhi Passes Away
Former Union Minister and BJP leader, Dilip Gandhi passed away at a private hospital in Delhi, ANI reported. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was underoing treatment.
PM Modi to Visit Bangladesh on 26 & 27 March
At the invitation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the country on 26 and 27 March, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
(Source: ANI)
8 People Shot Dead at 3 Day Spas in Atlanta
Eight people, including at least four women, have been shot dead at three day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area.
(Source: Reuters)
