Latest News: India Reports 28,903 New COVID-19 Cases

India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases have now risen to 1,14,38,734, total recoveries stand at 1,10,45,284 , active cases at 2,34,406 and the death toll has risen to 1,59,044.

The total number of people having received the first dose of the vaccine reaches 3,50,64,536.