Live

Latest News: India Reports 9k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:26 AM , 16 Feb

Puducherry: Congress MLA A John Kumar Resigns Due to Dissatisfaction With Party

Congress leader A John Kumar resigns as the MLA of Kamaraj Nagar constituency in Puducherry, citing 'dissatisfaction with the Congress government.'

(Source: ANI)

9:36 AM , 16 Feb

India Reports 9k Fresh COVID Cases

India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,25,710, as death toll rises to 1,55,813. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,36,872, while total discharges are at 1,06,33,025.

8:39 AM , 16 Feb

Five Killed & Others Injured in a Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five killed and at least five injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-to-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night. The injured were taken to a hospital.

(Source: ANI)

8:21 AM , 16 Feb

Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor', with Overall AQI 323

According to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality in the 'very poor' category, with overall air quality index standing at 323.

(Source: ANI)


Published: 16 Feb 2021, 8:21 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!