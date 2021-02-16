Live
Latest News: India Reports 9k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Puducherry: Congress MLA A John Kumar Resigns Due to Dissatisfaction With Party
Congress leader A John Kumar resigns as the MLA of Kamaraj Nagar constituency in Puducherry, citing 'dissatisfaction with the Congress government.'
(Source: ANI)
India Reports 9k Fresh COVID Cases
India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,25,710, as death toll rises to 1,55,813. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,36,872, while total discharges are at 1,06,33,025.
Five Killed & Others Injured in a Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Five killed and at least five injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai-to-Pune Expressway near Khopoli last night. The injured were taken to a hospital.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 16 Feb 2021, 8:21 AM IST
