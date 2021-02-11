Live

Latest News: India Reports Nearly 13k COVID-19 Cases, 108 Deaths

9:42 AM , 11 Feb

India Reports Nearly 13k Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reports 12,923 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,08,71,294, as death toll rises to 1,55,360. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,42,562, while total discharges are at 1,05,73,372.

9:34 AM , 11 Feb

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Make Statement in LS Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today regarding the ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 11 Feb 2021, 9:34 AM IST

