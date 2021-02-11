Live
Latest News: India Reports Nearly 13k COVID-19 Cases, 108 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Reports Nearly 13k Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India reports 12,923 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,08,71,294, as death toll rises to 1,55,360. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,42,562, while total discharges are at 1,05,73,372.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Make Statement in LS Today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am today regarding the ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 11 Feb 2021, 9:34 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!