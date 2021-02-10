Live

Latest News: Delhi’s Air Quality Turns ‘Very Poor’ With AQI at 325

8:21 AM , 10 Feb

Delhi's Air Quality Stands at 'Very Poor'

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor', with overall air quality index standing at 325, the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) said on Wednesday.

(Source: ANI)

