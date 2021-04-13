Live
Latest News: 2 PILs Filed Before Calcutta HC Over WB CISF Firing
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
7 Dead in Road Accident in J&K's Doda District
A minibus skidded off a mountainous road in Jammu and Kashmir, and fell into a river in Doda district. The incident claimed seven lives.
(Source: PTI)
2 PILs Filed Before Calcutta HC Seeking Probe Into WB Cooch Behar Violence
Two PILs have been filed before the Calcutta High Court seeking judicial probe into the incident of firing by CISF personnel in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on polling day that led to death of four people.
(Source: PTI)
