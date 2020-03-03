QMumbai: SSC Exams Begin; Now Rent Monorail for Private Functions
1. SSC Exams Begin: Students Rush for Last-Min Concessions
A day before Class 10 exams of the state education board begin, the Mumbai divisional board, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar, on Monday was busy processing last-minute applications of students and requests for special concessions. At least 200 fresh exam registrations were processed.
Nearly 1.85 lakh students who have opted for first languages other than English would write their paper today. Altogether, over 3.91 lakh students have been registered under the Mumbai division. A day before the exams, long queues were seen at the divisional board office in Vashi. Many were students who have suffered injuries in recent accidents and had come to apply for last-minute concessions.
2. MVA Sweeps Mumbai APMC Polls as BJP Fails to Open Account
The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Monday swept that elections for Mumbai Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC).
Candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance won the onion-potato, vegetables, masala, grain and flower markets and leadership of the labour union.
Votes for control of the lucrative committee were cast on Saturday and a total of 58 candidates were in the fray.
3. MMRDA to Rent out Monorail for Weddings, Birthdays to Stem Losses
Exchanging your wedding vows or celebrating a loved one’s birthday in the cushy confines of Mumbai’s Monorail may soon become possible as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to rent out the services for private functions. Close to seven years after the Monorail began operations, the development authority now wants to put the brakes on losses with the unique move.
MMRDA officials claimed the authority is suffering losses of Rs 8.5 lakh per day to operate 97 services through five existing rakes. While the Monorail initially started operating on an eight-km stretch in 2013, commercial operations on the complete 19.54-km stretch commenced only on March 4, 2019. The new plan has been conceptualised only two days before the Monorail completes a year of commercial operations.
4. Soon After Getting Out of Jail, Man Held for Wife’s Murder
The Mumbai Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Sewri. The accused was suspicious that wife was having an extramarital affair while he was in jail, due to which the two had an argument and he smashed her head with a stone, police said. They added that the man had been arrested and convicted in a case of theft and had just got out of jail on 27 February.
In the early hours of 28 February, police found the body of a woman near BPT toll naka under the Eastern Freeway, following which they registered a case of murder and started inquiring with local residents.
5. Pune Resident Makes 4,500 Lewd Calls to Mumbai Hotel, Arrested
Sahar police arrested a 32-year-old Pune resident on Saturday for allegedly making around 4,500 lewd phone calls to an Andheri-based five-star hotel since December last year.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Prasad Mane, works as an office boy at a college in Pune. He would first make calls and ask the receptionist about details of the hotel and the facilities it provided. However, later he began making the calls to harass her, the police said. Later, after she left the job, he continued to make the calls to the hotel and ask for the woman.
