QMumbai: SSC Exams Begin; Now Rent Monorail for Private Functions

A day before Class 10 exams of the state education board begin, the Mumbai divisional board, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar, on Monday was busy processing last-minute applications of students and requests for special concessions. At least 200 fresh exam registrations were processed.

Nearly 1.85 lakh students who have opted for first languages other than English would write their paper today. Altogether, over 3.91 lakh students have been registered under the Mumbai division. A day before the exams, long queues were seen at the divisional board office in Vashi. Many were students who have suffered injuries in recent accidents and had come to apply for last-minute concessions.