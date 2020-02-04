QMumbai: 50 Charged with Sedition; Govt Wants ‘Mumbai Bagh’ Clear
1. 50 Charged with Sedition over Slogan at Pride Meet
More than 50 people were charged with sedition by Mumbai Police on Monday for raising slogans in support of student Sharjeel Imam, who has been arrested by Delhi Police over sedition charges for statements he made against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Azad Maidan police registered a case following a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kirit Somaiya on 2 February. The police first information report (FIR) was filed on Monday, on the basis of a video from the Queer Azadi March (QAM), which was held on 1 February at the Azad Maidan ground.
Last week, Mumbai Police had denied QAM permission to hold a rally on the ground that anti-CAA opinions may be aired.
2. Anti-CAA Stir: 11 Detained Across City, Allege Protesters
Eleven people were detained by the police in different parts of the city on Monday for participating in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Nagpada Police and Shivaji Nagar Police have denied any protester was detained. All protesters were released later on Monday.
At 9.30am on Monday, police picked up five women and two men from Ambedkar Ground at Shivaji Nagar, in Deonar, where around 30 people were protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The protesters were taken to Shivaji Nagar police station. Two protesters were allegedly manhandled by the police, but the police have denied the allegation. Lawyer and activist Trisha Shetty wrote on social media that she had tried to lodge complaints on behalf of the protesters at two police stations, but the police refused to let her do so.
3. Deshmukh Urges Protesters to Vacate ‘Mumbai Bagh’
Mumbai Police issued a notice Monday under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to people protesting against the new citizenship amendment law at Nagpada, with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh issuing a public statement urging protesters to withdraw their agitation.
Section 149 of the CrPC states that if an offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly, every person who, at the time of the committing of that offence, is a member of the same assembly, is guilty of that offence.
Several women, on the lines of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, have been occupying a section of Morland Road since 26 January. The sit-in, that has come to be popularly known as the ‘Mumbai Bagh’ protest, entered its ninth day Monday.
4. Central Railway’s AC Local: 68 Tickets Sold During Morning Peak Hours
On the second day of service, only 68 tickets were booked during the morning hours for Central Railway (CR)’s first AC local, which is operating between Thane and Panvel.
A total of 10 services were run on Monday during the morning peak hours. Details of tickets sold during the evening peak hours were yet to be made available. CR officials caught 11 commuters, who were penalised for ticketless travel.
On the first day of commercial service on Friday, only 158 tickets were sold. These included card tickets as well as weekly passes and season tickets. The train also threw CR’s timetable on Trans-Harbour line out of gear on Friday. The AC train ended up halting for over a minute at each station, which left at least 52 locals running with a delay of over 15 to 20 minutes.
5. BMC Puts Brake on Recruitment of Clerks Over Dip in Revenue
The BMC has withheld further recruitment on the post of clerks in various department reportedly citing an increase in establishment expenditure and a dip in revenue.
The civic body, which is set to present the annual budget Tuesday, had recently proposed to fill 810 posts of clerks in various departments, while another 874 posts were to be filled through internal promotions. The civic administration, however, withdrew the proposal at last moment from the Standing Committee last week.
According to the officials, there are 5,255 posts of clerks, of which a total of 3,221 posts are to be filled.
