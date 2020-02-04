QMumbai: 50 Charged with Sedition; Govt Wants ‘Mumbai Bagh’ Clear

More than 50 people were charged with sedition by Mumbai Police on Monday for raising slogans in support of student Sharjeel Imam, who has been arrested by Delhi Police over sedition charges for statements he made against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Azad Maidan police registered a case following a complaint lodged by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kirit Somaiya on 2 February. The police first information report (FIR) was filed on Monday, on the basis of a video from the Queer Azadi March (QAM), which was held on 1 February at the Azad Maidan ground.

Last week, Mumbai Police had denied QAM permission to hold a rally on the ground that anti-CAA opinions may be aired.