QMumbai: Migrants Unclear on Accessing Ration; Air Pollution Dips

Just as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared on Sunday that 163 emergency safe spaces were up and running in the state to shelter stranded the homeless, including migrant labourers, 40-year-old Shanta Sawant was in fact turned away from one of them.

At some places in Mumbai, local residents have taken exception to such centres being put up in their locality and have claimed that this puts them at risk.

“Around 3 pm on Saturday, we were first taken to a (civic-run) school. But we weren’t let inside. Later, they took us to a community centre. But we were targeted by the local residents who didn’t want to be anywhere near us, so we returned,” said Sawant, who was among the 28 construction labourer families to face discrimination in Jogeshwari’s Ram Nagar.