QMumbai: Flights Hit Over Coronavirus; TB Drug Shortage

The stock-out of Delamanid drug, administered to extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis patients, has severely impacted the treatment of patients, especially those suffering from paediatric TB, in Mumbai.

The city has the highest concentration of drug-resistant patients. In 2017, Mumbai recorded 5,560 such cases followed by 5,495 in 2018. Of them, about 25 to 30 per cent patients, who have stopped responding to multiple first and second line drugs, will require Delamanid. Data from the Mumbai TB office shows that so far 110 patients have been administered the life-saving drug for a six-month course.

(Source: The Indian Express)