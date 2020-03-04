QMumbai: Flights Hit Over Coronavirus; TB Drug Shortage
1. Flights Hit, 4 Airlines Ask Staff to Go on Unpaid Leave
Having been forced to suspend a majority of their flights to Far East Asia and Southeast Asia owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, four major airlines - Cathay Pacific, Air China, Emirates and Lufthansa - have asked their employees to go on unpaid leave for three to four weeks between March and June. According to reports, Cathay Pacific and its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon had to cut down flights from 1,400 to just 350 in March. The airline has also slashed flight frequencies from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru till 28 March. It has cut Delhi’s flights from 14 to nine, Mumbai from seven to six, Chennai from five to four and Bengaluru from four to three.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
2. Anti-Tuberculosis Drug out of Supply in Mumbai
The stock-out of Delamanid drug, administered to extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis patients, has severely impacted the treatment of patients, especially those suffering from paediatric TB, in Mumbai.
The city has the highest concentration of drug-resistant patients. In 2017, Mumbai recorded 5,560 such cases followed by 5,495 in 2018. Of them, about 25 to 30 per cent patients, who have stopped responding to multiple first and second line drugs, will require Delamanid. Data from the Mumbai TB office shows that so far 110 patients have been administered the life-saving drug for a six-month course.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Bizman Convicted for Molesting Minor Actor Granted Bail
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail to businessman Vikas Sachdev, who was convicted by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court in January for molesting a Bollywood actor on board a flight.
The actor was a minor at the time of the incident, which occurred on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai in December 2017.
A bench of justice Prithviraj Chavan, while hearing 41-year-old Sachdev’s appeal against the conviction, was informed by advocate Aniket Nikam that the court had erred in concluding that his client intentionally molested the actor.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Man Covering Oil Spill On Sion-Panvel Highway Survives 30-Feet Fall
A semi-covered gap at the site of an under-construction bridge in Govandi has left a motorist with massive injuries to his head and legs. Amol Chavan, 39, was trying to cover a slippery patch of road with sand, when he fell through the gap.
Chavan, a Dadar West resident, owns a share broking firm and was travelling with his brother-in-law Rajendra Kalbhor when the incident took place. Kalbhor, a Bandra traffic police inspector, had a narrow escape on Saturday.
According to the police, Chavan was on his way to Pune to meet his relatives along with Kalbhor and family in his car. Around 1:30 am on Saturday, the family reached Trombay near Anganwadi bridge when the two noticed a patch on the road where a couple of bikes slipped.
(Source: mid-day)
5. Nirav Modi’s Son Moves HC to Stop Auction of Rare Paintings on March 5
Diamantaire Nirav Modi’s son, Rohin, has approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking to stop the March 5 auction of rare paintings seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.
Modi is currently lodged in Wandsworth prison in London.
The paintings and other luxury items were seized from Modi’s houses by the agency after registering a money-laundering case against him and his uncle, Mehul Choksi.
Rohin’s petition seeks a direction to ED and the international auction house, Saffronart, to not go ahead with the auction on Thursday at Prabhadevi as the paintings belong to Rohin Trust and the petitioner is a beneficiary of the trust.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
