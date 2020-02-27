QMumbai: Man Lynched Over Rs 5; Students Condemn Delhi Violence

A 68-year-old autorickshaw driver was beaten to death by employees of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station in Borivali (East) after a fight over Rs 5 on Tuesday. The incident took place around 5:10 pm when Ramdular Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara (West), went to fill CNG in his autorickshaw with his son, Santosh Yadav, 35. After filling gas for Rs 205, Yadav handed a Rs 500 note to a gas station employee, Santosh Jadhav, 34, and when the latter returned Rs 290 instead of Rs 295, the driver demanded the balance Rs 5 before he moved his autorickshaw.

Jadhav, however, insisted that Yadav first move his autorickshaw out of the queue. Yadav and Jadhav got into a verbal fight, after which the latter paid Rs 5 to the driver, who moved his vehicle out of the queue, but the duo continued arguing. As the fight escalated, Jadhav was joined in by four of his colleagues, and the five allegedly beat up Yadav and his son. Yadav fell unconscious during the scuffle and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

(Source: Hindustan Times)