QMumbai: Man Lynched Over Rs 5; Students Condemn Delhi Violence
1. Auto Driver Beaten to Death by Fuel Station Staff Over Rs 5
A 68-year-old autorickshaw driver was beaten to death by employees of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station in Borivali (East) after a fight over Rs 5 on Tuesday. The incident took place around 5:10 pm when Ramdular Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara (West), went to fill CNG in his autorickshaw with his son, Santosh Yadav, 35. After filling gas for Rs 205, Yadav handed a Rs 500 note to a gas station employee, Santosh Jadhav, 34, and when the latter returned Rs 290 instead of Rs 295, the driver demanded the balance Rs 5 before he moved his autorickshaw.
Jadhav, however, insisted that Yadav first move his autorickshaw out of the queue. Yadav and Jadhav got into a verbal fight, after which the latter paid Rs 5 to the driver, who moved his vehicle out of the queue, but the duo continued arguing. As the fight escalated, Jadhav was joined in by four of his colleagues, and the five allegedly beat up Yadav and his son. Yadav fell unconscious during the scuffle and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Students in City Condemn Delhi Riots, Appeal for Peace
Students across the city have rallied in support of the victims of the ongoing riots in northeast New Delhi and condemned the rioters for inciting violence in the capital. Violence broke out in parts of northeast New Delhi on Monday amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Over the past three days, over 20 people have been killed and around 150 have been injured in the riots.
The student union of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai on Tuesday, issued a statement condemning the violence. “The TISS students’ union is alarmed by the unprecedented rise of tension in Delhi and particularly the northeast regions of the city.” The union urged the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government to take robust action against the communal hate and growing polarisation, and safeguard peace and harmony for the people of the capital.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. CBI Chargesheets 6 Cops in Dahisar Land Grab Case
The CBI last week filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including six police personnel, in the alleged Dahisar land grab case. This came close on the heels of the Maharashtra government giving CBI sanction to prosecute the cops.
Soon after prosecution sanction was granted, Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve suspended four of the six police personnel and wrote to the Home department to suspend two others who were ACP rank officers. The Home department has sent the details of these two officers to DGP office for its opinion on whether they should be suspended.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. BMC Fixes Penalty Charge for Regularising Unauthorised Portions of Buildings
The city’s building owners, residents, and developers may now have to shell out a hefty penalty in the form of a premium, to regularise unauthorised use of flower beds, parapets, niches, staircases, or lobbies as habitable area merged with other rooms of the structure. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently finalised rates for such premiums ranging from 20 percent to 100 percent, amounting to lakhs or crores of rupees per residential property, based on the extent of the violation to be regularised.
In the case of commercial buildings, these rates are multiplied by two; for industrial buildings, these rates are multiplied by 1.5.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Mumbai Sion Flyover to Be Shut From Today Evening for Repairs
The Sion flyover will remain shut for four days – from 27 February to 2 March – as the second phase of repairs will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
This is the second such block on the flyover which will see work commencing from Thursday night and will remain outbound for vehicles till Tuesday morning.
The flyover is in need of repairs after the IIT conducted a structural audit. The flyover provided connectivity between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. IIT had done the structural audit in 2017 and recommended replacing the bearing.
(Source: The Indian Express)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )