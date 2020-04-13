QMumbai: 1,982 Corona Cases in the State; Last SSC Paper Cancelled

“Gharat raha, baaher padu naka (stay indoors, don’t step out),” blares a loudspeaker atop a police vehicle on patrol near Garib Nagar in Dharavi, as several men with hankies tied around their faces stand around in groups of four or five. This is the fifth time that the police have driven down this road in 15 minutes. Their warnings unheeded, the policemen get off and charge with batons raised — and some of the men, scampering towards the lanes of the slum, get it on the leg. The policemen get back into their vehicle and drive towards another part of Dharavi. Five minutes later, the groups of men are back in the empty streets, defying the lockdown.

Spread over 2.4 sq km, Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, is home to some 60,000 families and 8.5 lakh people — among the most densely packed human habitations on the planet. Once cases of novel coronavirus infection started appearing here, the density of population sparked fears of community transmission.