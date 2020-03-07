QMumbai: Maharashtra CID Website Hacked; Mumbai Houses Get Cheaper

The official website of the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was hacked by unknown parties on Friday. It was later restored, and an inquiry has been initiated.

According to Cyber police officials, the incident came to light in the early hours of Friday, when the homepage of the CID website – mahacid.gov.in – was found defaced. The message left by the hackers on the home page referred to the recent violence against Muslims in Delhi and issued a “warning” to the Narendra Modi government.

A group identifying itself as 'Legion' claimed responsibility for the hacking. However, it is not clear whether this is the same group that had in 2016 hacked several Twitter accounts, including that of Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, and posted offensive content from his handle.