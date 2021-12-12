Late CDS Bipin Rawat's Pre-Recorded Message Played At ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’
In the message, late CDS Bipin Rawat can be heard paying a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 war
A pre-recorded message of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, which was recorded a day before his tragic death in an IAF chopper crash on 8 December, was broadcast on the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' on Sunday, 12 December.
The 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' is celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India's win in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and Indo-Bangladesh friendship. The event also saw the attendance of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
"I am extending heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers of Indian armed forces on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Parv. We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war as the Vijay Parv. It is a matter of great pride that Vijay Parv is being organised at the Amar Jawan Jyoti complex which was established in memory of our brave soldiers."Late CDS Bipin Rawat
He ended the message by saying, "Apni senao par hai humein garv, aao milke manaye Vijay Parv (we are proud of our soldiers, let's celebrate Vijay Parv)."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the occasion, said that the initial plan was to celebrate in a grand manner, but because of the untimely passing of CDS Rawat, the celebration was kept simple.
"Today, I bow to the bravery, valour & sacrifice of every soldier of India’s armed forces, due to which India won the 1971 war. The country will always be indebted to them for their sacrifice."Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
