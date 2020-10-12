Top LeT Militant Saifullah Killed in Encounter in J&K: Police

“It is a record in operational achievements, compared to last years’, the number of terrorists killed is much more,” he said.

He said a total of 19 policemen, 21 CRPF troopers and 15 soldiers have been killed in action during this year.

He said during 2020, Srinagar city has seen eight encounters, during which 18 terrorists have been eliminated.

"Lashkar and other outfits have been trying to find a foothold in the city but due to the intelligence network, whenever they have been able to find a foothold in the city, the troops have been able to locate them and take care of them," he said.