‘Large Part of Global Economy May Slip Into Recession’: RBI Guv

Global slowdown could make things difficult for India too, despite some help from falling crude prices, Das said, adding food prices may soften even further on record crop production.

Aggregate demand may weaken and ease core inflation further, he noted.

Talking about the growth, Das said, "projections of growth depend entirely on the intensity, spread and duration of the Coronavirus."

He also added that this kind of uncertainty towards the growth outlook has never ever happened before.

"This is unprecedented," Das said.