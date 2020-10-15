Landlady Manhandled Me & Called Me  A Terrorist: Kashmiri Student

The woman told The Quint that this was not the first time the landlady had verbally abused her or made sexist remarks against her and her sister.

On one occassion, the woman claimed, the landlady had sent a man who had claimed to be from the BSES. According to the girl, the man had pushed her.

He had then acted like he was on the wrong floor, alleged the girl, and attempted to run away. When her sister chased him down, she allegedly found he was trying to take out their meter.

“He did not even have an official ID card,” the girl said. She said the man was old, and after consulting the police, they decided to drop the matter.

On another occasion, the landlady had allegedly smashed a bottle of wine in their house.