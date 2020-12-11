Lalu Yadav’s Bail Hearing in Fodder Scam Deferred by 6 More Weeks
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 11 December, deferred former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail hearing by another six weeks, in connection with a case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka Treasury.
According to NDTV report, the hearing was deferred as Yadav has not completed half his sentence, a requisite for his early release. There is a shortfall of 40 days.
“Hearing on bail application filed from outsides has been deferred for another six weeks as the certified copies to establish that Lalu ji has completed half of his sentencing pronounced by the court in RC 38A/96 related to Dumka Treasury, is yet to be received from the lower court.”New Indian Express quoted defense lawyer Prabhat Kumar as saying
The next hearing in the case is likely to take place on 22 January 2021, reported the daily.
Yadav is serving a four-year jail sentence for corruption. He has been granted bail in many other cases linked to the swindling of government funds meant for cattle fodder. The Dumka Treasury scam is the last case against Lalu Yadav and he expects to be released on bail this time, reported NDTV.
The RJD leader has been serving his sentence since December 2017 after being convicted. He has served most of his jail sentence in Jharkhand at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital.
(With inputs from New Indian Express and NDTV)
