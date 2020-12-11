Lalu Yadav’s Bail Hearing in Fodder Scam Deferred by 6 More Weeks

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 11 December, deferred former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail hearing by another six weeks, in connection with a case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka Treasury.

According to NDTV report, the hearing was deferred as Yadav has not completed half his sentence, a requisite for his early release. There is a shortfall of 40 days.