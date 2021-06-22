Lakshadweep Admin Serves Notice to Actor for Violating Quarantine
Filmmaker Aysha Sultana was warned of stringent action for violation of the mandatory 7 day home quarantine rule.
The Lakshadweep Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, 22 June, warned filmmaker Aisha Sultana of stringent action for her alleged violation of the mandatory seven-day home quarantine rule, following her arrival in Kavaratti on 19 June.
- According to the notice, the filmmaker had violated rules by travelling with other people to the Police Head Quarters in Kavaratti on 20 June.
- The notice also accused her of visiting public spaces after leaving the police headquarters.
The notice also lists another incident dated 21 June, when Sultana allegedly visited a First Line Treatment Centre for COVID-19 in Dao Bungalow, where she interacted with patients.
“Your actions in violating the “Home Quarantine” direction, roaming in public places, interaction with the public, visiting the FLTC and interacting with COVID-19 positive patients are certainly illegal and likely to spread infection of COVID-19 virus which is dangerous to human life and evident of violations of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the officer concerned has submitted complains in this regard to the competent authority.” read the caution notice sent to Sultana.
The filmmaker was recently under the scanner of the Union territory’s administration for calling the administrator Praful K Patel a ‘bioweapon’. Based on a complaint raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lakshadweep President C Abdul Khader Haji, a case of sedition was filed against Sultana, who is a local resident.
Over the last few weeks, enormous protests have erupted in Lakshadweep over Administrator Patel’s introduction of certain regulations that have been judged as violating the ethos of the indigenous population.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.