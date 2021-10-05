Lakhimpur | Autopsy of Bodies Says Multiple Fractures, No Bullet Wounds: Sources
The families of the deceased farmers said that they will keep protesting until the autopsy reports are out.
Just hours after the video of farmers being mowed down by an SUV on Sunday, 3 October, in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri went viral on Tuesday, 5 October, sources told The Quint that the autopsy report does not mention injuries due to bullet wounds on any of the deceased farmers.
A senior doctor who is a part of the post-mortem panel at the Lakhimpur district hospital told The Quint that the causes of death in the autopsy reports include multiple fractures after being run over by a heavy object (like a vehicle) and injuries suffered due to assault.
While the autopsy report has not been made public by the authorities yet, the families of the deceased said that they will keep protesting until the reports are out.
Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is currently in custody showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a video, allegedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
"This video shows the son of a minister of your government trampling farmers under his car. Watch this video and answer the country as to why the minister has not been suspended, why his son has not been arrested?" she said.
She further asked why the son of a minister in his government, who allegedly crushed the protesting farmers on Sunday, 3 October, had not been arrested.
"Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. Yet, this person who crushed our food donors has not yet been arrested. Why?" she said in another tweet.
