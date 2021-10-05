Lakhimpur | Autopsy of Bodies Says Multiple Fractures, No Bullet Wounds: Sources

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is currently in custody showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a video, allegedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"This video shows the son of a minister of your government trampling farmers under his car. Watch this video and answer the country as to why the minister has not been suspended, why his son has not been arrested?" she said.

She further asked why the son of a minister in his government, who allegedly crushed the protesting farmers on Sunday, 3 October, had not been arrested.

"Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. Yet, this person who crushed our food donors has not yet been arrested. Why?" she said in another tweet.