Lakhimpur Kheri: Two More Arrested in Connection With Lynching of BJP Workers

Two more people were arrested on Tuesday, 26 October, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, had died on 3 October. The four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by Union Minister of State Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Lakhimpur violence, arrested two demonstrators, Vichitra Singh and Gurvinder Singh, in connection with the probe of the lynching of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers killed in the violence immediately after the cars mowed down farmers.

A second First Information Report (FIR) for murder was registered against unknown farmers based on the complaint of BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal.