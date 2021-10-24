Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Misra Taken to Hospital for Suspected Dengue
A senior jail official said that his blood sample was sent for dengue confirmation.
Union Minister of State Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra, who was arrested for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has reportedly been taken to a hospital for a suspected case of dengue.
As per ANI, Misra was shifted from the district jail to a government hospital. A senior jail official said that his blood sample was sent for dengue confirmation.
Four farmers and a journalist were killed during the Lakhimpur Kheri protest, after they were run over by a car that belonged to Misra’s convoy.
However, he was arrested only nine days later on murder charges by a special investigating team.
Three more people were arrested on Saturday, 23 October, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which a total of eight people, including four farmers, died on 3 October.
The total number of arrests made so far in the case has now risen to 13, including Union minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.