Lakhimpur Case: Kin of Deceased Farmers Move SC Against Ashish Mishra's Bail
As per the plea, thr HS overlooked the "overwhelming evidence" against Mishra.
The kin of farmers who were killed after a car belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra mowed them down in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 approached the Supreme Court on Monday, 21 February, challenging Allahabad High Court's order granting Mishra bail, Bar and Bench reported.
Filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, the plea indicated that family was forced to move the apex court after the state of Uttar Pradesh failed to file an appeal in the matter.
As per the plea, the high court overlooked the "overwhelming evidence" against Mishra, as the charge sheet against him was not brought on record, Bar and Bench reported.
The victims of the tragedy were obstructed from presenting evidence during the bail hearing, as their counsel was disconnected from the call on 18 January, it added, resulting in the victims barely making submissions.
Mishra had been in jail since 10 October after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, after being run over by a convoy of cars.
The plea reportedly submitted further that the bail was granted without considering the "heinous crime" and "the position and status of the accused with reference to the victim and witnesses, the likelihood of the accused fleeing from justice".
Ashish Mishra, whose car was part of the convoy, had been arrested on murder charges.
(With inputs Bar and Bench.)
