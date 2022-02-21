ADVERTISEMENT

Lakhimpur Case: Kin of Deceased Farmers Move SC Against Ashish Mishra's Bail

As per the plea, thr HS overlooked the "overwhelming evidence" against Mishra.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A plea challenges Allahabad HC's bail order granted to Ashish Mishra</p></div>
i

The kin of farmers who were killed after a car belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra mowed them down in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 approached the Supreme Court on Monday, 21 February, challenging Allahabad High Court's order granting Mishra bail, Bar and Bench reported.

Filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, the plea indicated that family was forced to move the apex court after the state of Uttar Pradesh failed to file an appeal in the matter.

As per the plea, the high court overlooked the "overwhelming evidence" against Mishra, as the charge sheet against him was not brought on record, Bar and Bench reported.

The victims of the tragedy were obstructed from presenting evidence during the bail hearing, as their counsel was disconnected from the call on 18 January, it added, resulting in the victims barely making submissions.

Mishra had been in jail since 10 October after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, after being run over by a convoy of cars.

The plea reportedly submitted further that the bail was granted without considering the "heinous crime" and "the position and status of the accused with reference to the victim and witnesses, the likelihood of the accused fleeing from justice".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashish Mishra, whose car was part of the convoy, had been arrested on murder charges.

(With inputs Bar and Bench.)

Also Read

Lakhimpur Kheri: Does Allahabad HC Bail Order for Ashish Mishra Stand Scrutiny?

Lakhimpur Kheri: Does Allahabad HC Bail Order for Ashish Mishra Stand Scrutiny?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×