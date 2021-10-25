Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Misra Admitted to Hospital After Reports Confirm Dengue

Misra’s lawyer Awadesh Kumar Singh said, “Ashish was suffering from fever for the last three days. His blood sample was collected yesterday for a test. After receiving Ashish’s report, the SIT sent him back to jail before scheduled time” Indian Express reported.

On Friday, a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri had sent Ashish and three others, including Misra’s friend Ankit Das, his driver Shekhar Bharti, and private gunner Lateef, to two days’ police custody.