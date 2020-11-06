Amid Border Standoff, India-China Hold 8th Military-Level Talks

Earlier, he attended two such talks, but the delegation was led by then Lieutenant General Harinder Singh who was transferred last month to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), where he would be in-charge of training the future generations of Army officers.

Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs Navin Srivastava will also be part of the delegation.

"We have firmly stated to China that disengagement will happen at all friction points and not at the selected locations as they want. Our stand is clear," said a top government source.