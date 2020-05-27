A journalist with The Times of India posted on Twitter about the plight of three migrant labourers who were finally able to get tickets for a domestic flight to their home but were stuck at the airport after their flight got cancelled.The labourers also reportedly paid Rs 30,600 for three tickets from Mumbai to Kolkata.“Three labourers, with no income since lockdown, tried repeatedly for train tickets, then heard flights to restart. Family back home in Murshidabad sold cattle, on 22 May paid Rs 30,600 to IndiGo for three Mumbai-Kolkata 25 May tickets. But flight cancelled, no refund. Stranded.”Almost an hour later, IndiGo replied, “Ma'am, thank you for bringing this to our notice. We are reaching out to these passengers right away. Rest assured, we shall be accomodating them on the next available flight or providing them with a full refund. Thanks!”This incident comes a day after India resumed domestic flights on Monday. A total of 608 services ferrying 41,673 passengers were operated till 5 pm on Tuesday, according to the Centre.Around 630 domestic flights were cancelled on the first day of resumption due to restrictions imposed by various states including Mumbai and Chennai, PTI reported.Taking to Twitter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said smooth operations were witnessed on Tuesday.According to the minister, India's airports have handled 325 departures and 283 arrivals with 41,673 passengers till 5 pm on Tuesday.Airlines Await SOP From State Govts as Domestic Flights Resume