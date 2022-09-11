Kunal Kamra to VHP on Show Cancellation: 'When Did I Insult Hindu Culture?'
Kunal Kamra was scheduled to perform in a Gurugram based bar on 17 and 18 September.
Two days after a bar in Gurugram cancelled comedian Kunal Kamra's show after Hindutva outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal threatened to protest and disrupt the event, the comedian on Sunday, 11 September, wrote a letter to VHP asking them to show him a clip where he has insulted "Hindu culture."
On Friday, 9 September, members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal had written a letter to the deputy commissioner, in which they called Kamra "anti-Hindu" and said that he "mocks and makes fun of Hindu deities in his show."
However, Kamra in his reply to VHP asked, "When did I disrespect Hindu culture? If there is any clip or show, then please show it to me as well. I only do satire on government."
Kamra in his letter, addressed VHP as 'Hindu Parishad' saying that he doesn't think that Hindus from across the world have given contract of their religion to them (VHP).
"You threatened the club owner and got my show in Gurgaon cancelled. How can I blame him? He has to run a business, how will he deal with goons?" Kamra said in the letter written in Hindi.
'I Will Give a Test & Test You As Well': Kamra
He further said, "By the way, I do not consider it necessary to give any test of the relationship between me and God. But I will still give a test and test you as well."
"I say Jai Sita Ram and Jai Radha Krishna loudly and with pride. If you are truly Indians, write 'Godse murdabad,'" he added.
"Otherwise I will think you are anti-Hindu and pro-terrorism. You don’t consider Godse to be God, do you? If yes, then keep on canceling my shows even further. I will be glad that I have won the test of being more Hindu than you," the comedian said.
‘Can’t Hurt Religious Sentiments’: Gurugram Bar
A day after the cancellation of the show which was scheduled to be held on 17 and 18 September, the bar's manager said, "Some people from Bajrang Dal came to us and complained regarding comedian Kunal Kamra who had earlier made jokes about a particular religion. Therefore management decided to cancel the show as we can't hurt anybody's religious sentiments and values."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.