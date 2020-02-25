‘Why Ban Kunal Kamra Before Formal Complaint?’: Delhi HC to Indigo
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 25 February, said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for grilling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.
In his petition, Kamra said he was banned by IndiGo for a six-month period before its internal committee even arrived at a decision while other airlines – Air India, Spicejet and GoAir – imposed an indefinite ban on him.
The comedian, represented by senior advocates Vivek Tankha, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Mohit Mathur, has moved the high court seeking directions to DGCA to direct the airlines to revoke the ban.
Justice Navin Chawla also sought a response from IndiGo on why it banned the comedian even before the airlines had received any formal complaint. He asked the DGCA to take instructions on what steps it intends to take regarding the action by the other airlines and listed the matter for hearing on 27 February.
Kamra has also sought directions to the DGCA to expeditiously decide his representation to take action against the airlines.
Following the episode with Goswami on the flight, Kamra claimed he sent the Republic TV anchor a text message inviting him to “have a civil discourse”.
Kamra posted a screenshot of the message on Twitter that read: “Mr Goswami, this is my number you can reach out to me whenever you think you want to have a civil debate on what is the idea of nation and who’s a nationalist... all my resentment towards you is my past.”
Kamra’s Conduct Not ‘Level 1’ Unruly: IndiGo Pilot Speaks Up
The IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami has said that Kamra’s behaviour on the flight did not deserve the kind of response it got from the airline, reported PTI. The pilot said, “Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger.”
The pilot further added that incidents worse that Kamra’s have previously occured on the flight and not “deemed unruly”. He said, “Pilots can attest to incidents which were similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly.”
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the move in a tweet on 29 January, terming the bans imposed on Kamra as an 'act of cowardice'. He also asked Goswami to 'show some spine'.
(With inputs from PTI)
