‘Why Ban Kunal Kamra Before Formal Complaint?’: Delhi HC to Indigo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 25 February, said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for grilling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight.

In his petition, Kamra said he was banned by IndiGo for a six-month period before its internal committee even arrived at a decision while other airlines – Air India, Spicejet and GoAir – imposed an indefinite ban on him.

The comedian, represented by senior advocates Vivek Tankha, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Mohit Mathur, has moved the high court seeking directions to DGCA to direct the airlines to revoke the ban.