More Trouble for Biren Singh? 10 Kuki MLAs Demand 'Separate Administration'

In a move that could spell further trouble for the N Biren Singh government in Manipur, 10 members of the state legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Friday, 12 May, issued a demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Chin-Zomi-Mizo people (who are commonly referred to as the Kukis) in the state.
The MLAs, who are all from the Kuki community, issued a statement, saying, "Our people can no longer exist under Manipur."
Out of the 10 MLAs, five legislators are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Janata Dal (United), and two from the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA). One of them is an Independent.
'Living Among Meiteis as Good as Death'
In a joint press release, the 10 tribal MLAs blamed the "the majority Meiteis tacitly supported by existing Government of Manipur" for the clashes that began on 3 May.
It said that the the violence, allegedly by the Meiteis, "has already partitioned the state and effected a total separation from the state of Manipur."
"Our people can no longer exist under Manipur as the hatred against the tribal communally reached such a height that MLAs, ministers, pastors, police and civil officers, laymen women and even children were not spared, not to mention the destruction of places of worship, homes and properties. To live amidst the Meitei is as good as death for our people."Statement by 10 Kuki MLAs
The statement further added that the signatories, as representatives of the Kuki people, "endorse their political aspiration of separation from the state of Manipur."
Among the signatories, the five BJP MLAs include two Cabinet-rank ministers – Nemcha Kipgen, who is the Kangpokpi MLA as well as the minister for textiles, commerce, and industry and cooperation, and Tengnoupal MLA Letpao Haokip, who is the minister for tribal affairs and hills, horticulture, and soil conservation.
The other BJP lawmakers are Saikot MLA Paolienlal Haokip, Thanlon MLA Vungjagin Valte, and Henglep MLA Letzamang Haokip.
While the two other legislators from the JD(U) are Churachandpur MLA LM Khaute and Tipaimukh MLA Ngursanglur Sanate, the two Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) MLAs are Singngat AC MLA Chinlunthang and Saikul AC MLA Kimneo Haokip Hangshing. The Independent MLA is Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen.
The statement added that they will hold "political consultations" with the people regarding further steps at the earlier.
They also said that "as the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek of the Union of India a separate administration under the Constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur."
Independent MLA Haokholet Kipgen, one of the signatories, told Outlook that whether the new administrative unit that has been sought would be a Union Territory or something else is something that has be decided by the Centre. It, however, has to be outside the Manipur government's purview, he added.
The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 provides for the formation of autonomous administrative divisions – Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) – that have some legislative, judicial, and administrative autonomy within a state.
But What Are the Experts Saying?
"The fact that five MLAs are from the BJP, which is the ruling party of the state, is not surprising. Ethnicity/ethnic affiliation has trumped over the party's interest in this case. The Kukis are deeply hurt and feel like they have been pushed against the wall," Kham Khan Suan Hausing, professor and head of the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad, told The Quint.
He, however, pointed out that the demand for autonomy is not entirely new.
"Look at the demands made over the years by various Kuki and Zomi groups. They been demanding for various degrees of autonomy. There are competing demands for a Kuki homeland (a form of separate statehood). There are also demands by the Zomis for a Union Territory. Then, there are demands for territorial council (which is still being negotiated under the Suspension of Operations/SoO agreement)."
Meanwhile, Imphal-based journalist Pradip Phanjoubam termed the demand for separation from "problematic."
He added the territories "these MLAs claim will be crucial from several perspectives."
"If not settled, the issue can revive insurgency and help grow the ranks of the insurgent groups," Phanjoubam told The Quint. He also pondered over the possibility of such a setup invoking resentment from the Naga tribes. "If only the Kuki MLAs seek separation, it can create problems with the Naga population, who are inhabitants of the hills. There are 10 MLAs who hail from Naga tribes," he added.
Professor Hausing further pointed out to The Quint, "The only problem with the Union Territory demand is the Ladakh example, where even after it became a Union Territory in 2019, the rights of tribals have not exactly been protected. In fact, it has not been brought under the Sixth Schedule even though there are strong demands for it."
Speaking to Outlook magazine, other political observers, too, cautioned that the demand for a separate administration could fuel volatility in the state. Many insurgent groups are currently observing a ceasefire with the government.
However, there are still multiple active outfits – and there is a possibility of them getting involved in this clash, the political observers argued.
While the largest active insurgent group, Coordination Committee (CorCom), which is a network of seven valley-based militant outfits, is against the annexation of Manipur by India, there are Kuki insurgent outfits pressing for a separate state for the Kuki people.
On 10 March, the Manipur government withdrew from the SoO arrangement with two tribal insurgent groups – Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) – on the grounds that their leaders were from outside Manipur.
Then last month, the Kuki Independent Army (KIA), which is not a party to any ceasefire pact, was accused of looting weapons from a camp housing members of insurgent groups as part of the suspension of operations programme.
The demand for separation of administration, in addition to the clashes last week, can easily become fodder for such groups, a prominent human rights activist told the Outlook magazine on the condition of anonymity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)