Poet Siddalingaiah: ‘Wrote with Incandescent Rage, Subdued Humour’

“When I first saw him, I was captivated,” said Indian Kannada writer and rationalist KS Bhagwan, recollecting the first time he met renowned Kannada poet and Dalit activist Siddalingaiah. In 1975, Bhagwan was invited to an event at Central College in Bengaluru, where he saw Siddalingaiah on stage reciting one of his famous poems.

“He began with ‘Ikrala, Odirla’ (Thrash and Kick), a poem that sent a chill up every Dalit’s spine,” said Bhagwan, explaining that the poem narrates the ordeal of Dalits, who are physically assaulted. Bhagwan said that he immediately walked up to Siddalingaiah and appreciated the aggressive tone in his work.

The fiery activist, who co-founded the Dalitha Sangarsha Samithi (DSS) in Karnataka, died on 11 June of post-COVID complications after he contracted the virus in May.