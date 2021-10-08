ADVERTISEMENT

K Subramanian Steps Down From CEA Post After Completion of 3 Year Tenure

Chief Economic Adviser of India Krishnamurthy Subramanian announced that he is stepping down from his post.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chief Economic Adviser of India Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday, 7 October, announced that he is stepping down from his post.</p></div>
i

Chief Economic Adviser of India Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday, 7 October, announced that he is stepping down from his post, news agency ANI reported.

Subramanian's announcement comes following the completion of three-year tenure.

"I've decided to return back to academia following completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as CEA, GoI," he was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT