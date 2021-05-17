Kothkai Rape: As Trial Ends, Gudiya’s Family Say They Reject Probe

Outlining their reasons for the rejection of the investigation by the CBI, we spoke to Gudiya’s family. They point out how hiccups right from the beginning of the investigation have made them doubt the intention of the authorities.

“It started days after Gudiya’s body was found on 6 July, when on 12 July the then Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s Facebook profile published a post with the names and images of suspects in the area. The post claimed the police has nabbed the suspects. The photographs were uploaded at 10: 37 pm but pulled down within an hour. Who gave these names to the CM, who put their photos up and then pulled them down? We did not get any answers ever,” Keshav said.

As people grew angry and there were protests across the state, an SIT was formed under IG Zahur H Zaidi. It nabbed 6 people of which one died in police custody during police interrogation. This fuelled further anger at how the authorities were handling the investigation.