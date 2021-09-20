Kolkata Records Heaviest September Rain in 14 Years, Downpour Likely To Continue
Heavy rain in Kolkata has led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in the capital city of West Bengal.
Heavy rain in Kolkata and adjoining districts on Monday, 20 September, has led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in the capital city of West Bengal. An orange alert was issued for the city on Monday in view of the prevailing weather conditions.
142 mm of rain was recorded in Kolkata as of early morning on Monday. This is the highest amount of rain recorded on a September day in Kolkata since 2008, The Weather Channel reported.
South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake, Canning, and other areas of West Bengal also witnessed heavy rain.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the downpour has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
"Fairly widespread to widespread Rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st and decrease in rainfall activity thereafter. Isolated very heavy falls is also likely Gangetic West Bengal on 20th September," the IMD stated on Monday.
Here are a few visuals from Kolkata.
(With inputs from The Weather Channel.)
