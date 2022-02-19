Kolkata Realtor Lynched in South 24 Parganas After Being Mistaken for a Thief
The incident reportedly took place at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
A real estate agent from Kolkata was lynched by a mob of villagers in South 24 Parganas on Friday, 18 February, after being mistaken for a thief.
The incident reportedly took place at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
According to The Indian Express, 35-year-old Avik Mukherjee died at the hospital after he was rescued by the police.
He was accompanied by his childhood friend Priyanka Sarkar, who escaped unhurt and is being questioned by the police for more details.
The police told IE that they are probing if the incident has any connection with a business rivalry.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.