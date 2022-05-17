Late TV Actor Pallavi Dey's Live-In Partner Sagnik Arrested by Kolkata Police
Pallavi Dey was found dead in her rented flat in Kolkata's Garfa area on 15 May.
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday, 17 May, arrested late TV actor Pallavi Dey's live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty in connection with her death. Dey was found hanging in her rented flat in Kolkata's Garfa area on 15 May.
This comes after the police interrogated Chakraborty for several hours on both 15 and 16 May.
Reportedly, it was Chakraborty who had found her hanging and cried for help. He had gone outside for a smoke in the morning and discovered her in that state upon his return.
The Mon Maane Na lead actor was rushed to MR Bangur hospital where she was declared dead. The police declared it a case of "unnatural death" and sent the body for post-mortem.
Dey's Family Alleges Foul Play
While Chakraborty suggested that the 25-year-old actor suffered from depression because she wasn't getting 'good work', her family alleged foul play.
Speaking to The Quint, the police said that initial postmortem report suggested that she died by suicide, and that no external injuries were discovered.
Meanwhile, Dey's father Nilu alleged that Chakraborty had a registered marriage with a mutual friend, but was in a live-in relationship with Dey. He further alleged that Dey found out about the marriage quite late and that caused trouble in their relationship.
Her father further alleged that Sagnik had "an affair" with a one of Dey's friends, and that she used to visit their house often when Dey was not around.
However, the police told The Quint that no formal complaint had been registered yet.
Chakraborty, when speaking to the police, also denied all the allegations levelled against him by Dey's family.
