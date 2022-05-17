Late TV Actor Pallavi Dey's Live-In Partner Sagnik Arrested by Kolkata Police

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday, 17 May, arrested late TV actor Pallavi Dey's live-in partner Sagnik Chakraborty in connection with her death. Dey was found hanging in her rented flat in Kolkata's Garfa area on 15 May.

This comes after the police interrogated Chakraborty for several hours on both 15 and 16 May.

Reportedly, it was Chakraborty who had found her hanging and cried for help. He had gone outside for a smoke in the morning and discovered her in that state upon his return.