QKolkata: Second Coronavirus Case in the City & More

A 22-year-old management graduate from London, who had landed in Kolkata on 13 March via Delhi, has tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of cases in the city to two.

The youth – son of a prominent sanitary hardware store owner in south Kolkata – had no symptoms when he arrived, but was advised strict home isolation.

He got in touch with the Beliaghata ID Hospital and sought admission on Wednesday after he developed a sore throat and came to know that two of his friends who had accompanied him on the flight from London had tested positive in their home cities of Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

(Source: The Times Of India)