QKolkata: 18-Yr-Old Back From UK Tests Positive for Corona & More

An 18-year-old student who returned to Calcutta from the UK tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 17 March, becoming the first such confirmed patient in Bengal, the state health department said.

The first result sent Nabanna, the state secretariat, into a tizzy. The state government is trying to verify reports that the patient is the son of a bureaucrat who may have had contact with senior officials at Nabanna before her son’s condition was confirmed, multiple sources said on Tuesday night.

The government is also looking into reports of whether the bureaucrat used influence to get the student past the screening layers at the city airport either late on Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The student would have been isolated only if he had shown any symptoms. Health Department officials said the teenager, who was stated to be stable on Tuesday night, was asymptomatic.

(Source: The Telegraph)