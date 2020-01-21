QKolkata: Bengal Assembly To Pass Anti-CAA Resolution & More

Residents of erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves gathered at the district magistrate’s office on Monday to demand that they be given “citizenship identity cards”, mirroring the fear among people who were formally given Indian citizenship as part of an international treaty four-and-a-half years ago.

Around 200-odd residents of the former enclaves that are Indian villages now were part of the team that submitted a memorandum at the DM’s office. DM Pawan Kadyan was not in office. The ADM accepted the charter.

The enclaves were merged with the Indian mainland in July 2015 as per the Land Boundary Agreement signed between India and Bangladesh.

(Source: The Telegraph)