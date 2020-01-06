Kolkata Protests JNU Attacks; Plan To Gherao Airport On Modi Visit

While most rallies through the day were held peacefully and without any skirmishes, a clash occurred between the Kolkata Police and the students affiliated to the Left and the BJP in South Kolkata.

Witnesses say that a protest rally by the Left and the BJP came face to face at Kolkata’s Sulekha Mor. The police had barricaded both parties to avoid a face-off. While the BJP rally left after repeated warnings by the police, the Left rally refused to budge, say onlookers. In order to disperse the crowd, the police ordered a lathi-charge.

“While we were chasing BJP workers some Jadavpur University (JU) students entered the mob. We could not differentiate the JU students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathicharge JU students”, said DC Jadavpur, Sudip Sarkar.

After the lathi-charge, the students sat on protest on the road at Sulekha Mor. They left after the police spoke to them and explained the incident.