How 2 Kolkata Tycoons Made 182 Sex Clips of Women for Extortion

Police say that while the duo circulated these clips in their "pool" of friends, they started using the clips for extortion in around 2017. It is then that the two got Kailash Yadav, a cook in the Loharuka household, to act as a front for them. All communication to the women were made via Whatsapp through Yadav, so that the name of the duo would not appear anywhere.

As for why they started the extortion racket, lawyers involved in the case have told The Quint that Aggarwal and his family were in some bank debt. Loharuka went along for the thrill of it.

After Niharika lodged a complaint, the cops hit many dead-ends as all the numbers were tracked to stolen phones in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Soon, they managed to track the tower location of Kailash's phone and nabbed him from his village in Bihar. After the FIR had been filed, Loharuka left the hard drive with Yadav who then handed it over to the cops and told them about Aggarwal and Loharuka's involvement.

After monitoring their movements carefully, the duo was finally nabbed in January and their families were only informed once they were produced in court.

At least one more woman has come out and filed a complaint against the two. Stringent charges pertaining to at least 10 sections of the IPC and IT Act have been slapped on Aggarwal, Loharuka and their cook, Yadav for abetting the crime.

Loharuka and Yadav are in judicial custody, while Aggarwal has been granted bail by a city sessions court on the grounds of his mother's ill health.

Sources all tell The Quint that since many of their victims come from reputed families and are married, they are now unwilling to pursue the case.

(*Name changed to protect identity)