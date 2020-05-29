Tucked under the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, the Mullick Ghat Flower Market in Kolkata, the largest non-stop flower market in Asia, lies desolate in the times of the lockdown.On normal days, the market sees business of crores, with thousands of lorries of flower supplies coming into it. Flowers are also sent for exports to other parts of India and abroad.However, since the lockdown, lack of a proper supply chain for the flowers, coupled with the lack of customers have hit retail as well as wholesale florists in Mullick Ghat.The Quint visits the flower market to get a sense of how the lockdown has affected the lives there. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.