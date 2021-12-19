Kolkata Municipal Polls Turn Violent, At Least Three Injured in Crude Bomb Blast
The Station Election Commission has declared 1,139 polling centres as “sensitive”.
A spate of violent attacks shadowed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on Sunday, 19 December, with two crude bombs hurled outside the Taki High School in Sealdah area and Khanna areas of Kolkata, reported PTI. Both the Trinamool Congress and the Congress have held blamed each other for the incident.
According to the police, at least three persons were injured in the attacks, of whom one has lost their leg. The police adds that the bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants.
As of 1 pm, around 38 percent polling was completed in Kolkata. However, across the city, reports of violence and candidates being prevented from entering booths have been pouring in.
In Ward 22, BJP candidate Meena Devi Purohit was allegedly attacked by TMC goons and in Ward 45, Congress’ Santosh Pathak alleged that the TMC brought fake voters, which resulted in a brawl between both the parties.
In Ward 7, policemen allegedly preventED BJP candidate Brajesh Jha from entering the booth, reported The Indian Express. The report adds that the CPI(M) has also complained that their polling agents and candidates were prevented from entering the booths.
The Congress, according to PTI, alleged that Amitabha Chakraborti, election agent of Pathak, was beaten up by TMC goons inside the booth.
"The incidents of hurling crude bombs and violence in some areas prove that Trinamool's instruction to its candidates was just on pen and paper and nothing was implemented on the ground,”reported PTI, quoting CPI(M) leader Sayandeep Mitra.
State Opposition Holds Protests Outside Police Station
Following the violence across the city, BJP, CPI(M) and Congress workers held a joint protest outside the Bartala Police Station against the TMC, reported The Indian Express.
According to the report, a CPI(M) female stall member was alleged beaten by a TMC polling agent after she protested against false voting by TMC workers.
The report adds that the polling staff member was seen bleeding from her mouth and several other female CPI(M) agents were also beaten up.
1,139 of 4,949 Booths 'Sensitive': SEC
A total of 40,48,357 voters are eligible to vote in the Kolkata Municipal Elections, in which over 950 candidates are standing.
According to PTI, more than 23,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure that the voting process is conducted smoothly.
“We are ready to hold a peaceful election. We have the support of the state police force and attempts are being made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” reported The Indian Express, quoting Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra.
