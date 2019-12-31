Kolkata-Based Filmmaker Allegedly Attacked for Opposing CAA, NRC
Kolkata-based filmmaker Ronny Sen on Monday, 30 December, filed a police complaint alleging that he was manhandled for participating in anti-CAA, NRC protests in the city.
In a Facebook post, Sen named a person Avijit Dasgupta, who has been allegedly harassing him because of his posts "against the NRC/CAA/NPR."
"This guy, Avijit Dasgupta, calls me and starts abusing me on the night of 28 December and he was angry because of my posts against the NRC/CAA/NPR," he wrote in the post.
Sen further alleged that Dasgupta kept sending 'abusive messages' and, on Monday night, attacked him with a Bhojali (machete).
“I am safe and unhurt. Immediately, I lodged a police complaint last night. It is such a revelation that attacking, killing, shooting, people in the name of nationalism is so normal in today’s India (sic),” Sen further said in the post.
