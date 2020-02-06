Kolkata Court to Hear Business Scions’ Sex Extortion Case Today

A local court in Kolkata will hear the case of blackmail and extortion against Aditya Aggarwal, Anish Loharuka and Kailash Yadav on Thursday, 6 February.

At least five women have accused Aggarwal and Loharuka, scions of two big business families in the city, of blackmailing and trying to extort money from them by threatening to make their intimate moments public. Yadav was a cook who was employed by one of the families, and was used by the two men, as a front for their activities.

The Kolkata Police, which arrested the two scions on 28 January, found intimate videos of 182 women in their possession. The two were then remanded to police custody till February.