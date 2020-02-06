Kolkata Court to Hear Business Scions’ Sex Extortion Case Today
A local court in Kolkata will hear the case of blackmail and extortion against Aditya Aggarwal, Anish Loharuka and Kailash Yadav on Thursday, 6 February.
At least five women have accused Aggarwal and Loharuka, scions of two big business families in the city, of blackmailing and trying to extort money from them by threatening to make their intimate moments public. Yadav was a cook who was employed by one of the families, and was used by the two men, as a front for their activities.
The Kolkata Police, which arrested the two scions on 28 January, found intimate videos of 182 women in their possession. The two were then remanded to police custody till February.
Acting on a complaint lodged in November last year by a woman, Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime section first nabbed Yadav for allegedly making calls to the complainant to blackmail her. All calls were made on WhatsApp, the cops told The Quint.
Loharuka and Aggarwal were also arrested later.
Once news of their arrest came out, four more women came out with complaints of extortion.
The two would allegedly first trap women in relationships, and then record their intimate moments to blackmail them. Cops say they have been doing this since 2013.
Loharuka is the scion of popular hotel and spa chain, O2 spa and hotels, while Aggarwal is from the family that owns apparel chain Prapti Fashions.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )