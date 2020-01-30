2 Kolkata Business Scions Held for Videotaping, Extorting Women

"First, they used to befriend a woman and then develop physical relationships with them. During intimate moments, they recorded photographs and videos, and preserved them on computers. After sometime, they came out of the relationship. Their main intention was to squeeze money from these women," Kolkata Police said.

While investigating a complaint lodged in November last year by a woman, Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime section first nabbed Yadav, the employee, for allegedly making calls to the complainant to blackmail her. All calls were made on WhatsApp, the cops told The Quint.

After questioning him, Loharuka and Aggarwal were arrested on 28 January, cops said, adding that the two men did not want their names to be involved and, hence, used Kailash to make those threat calls.