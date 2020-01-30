2 Kolkata Business Scions Held for Videotaping, Extorting Women
Kolkata Police have arrested three persons, including two members of reputed business families in the cities, for allegedly extorting money from women after threatening to make public intimate moments captured with them, PTI reported on Thursday, 30 January.
The cops found in their possession videotapes of intimate moments of 182 women. The trio, when produced before a city court, were remanded to police custody till 6 February.
Who Are These Men?
Aditya Aggarwal, scion of Prapti Fashions, which has several apparel stores across India, and Anish Loharuka, of the family that owns the popular O2 Spa and Resort chain, started videotaping intimate moments with women in 2013.
Both the men are one of the directors of their respective family business groups and are between 24-27 years of age, cops told The Quint.
Modus Operandi
"First, they used to befriend a woman and then develop physical relationships with them. During intimate moments, they recorded photographs and videos, and preserved them on computers. After sometime, they came out of the relationship. Their main intention was to squeeze money from these women," Kolkata Police said.
While investigating a complaint lodged in November last year by a woman, Kolkata Police's Cyber Crime section first nabbed Yadav, the employee, for allegedly making calls to the complainant to blackmail her. All calls were made on WhatsApp, the cops told The Quint.
After questioning him, Loharuka and Aggarwal were arrested on 28 January, cops said, adding that the two men did not want their names to be involved and, hence, used Kailash to make those threat calls.
"We have found several messages sent to the victims in the mobile phone Yadav used. We have also retrieved call records of his device," the cops added.
The complainant has claimed that she had paid Yadav Rs 5 lakh but when he demanded another Rs 10 lakh, she lodged a complaint with police.
(With inputs from PTI)
