'Would True Shivaji Bhakts Torch Homes & Loot Women?': Kolhapur Violence Victims

"They unleashed hell on the village. They snatched women's gold chains, looted ration from shops, and robbed jewellery from many homes. True Shiavji bhakts will never do such things. They were goons," said Zafran*, a resident of Gajapur village, about 75 kms from the city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

On the morning of 14 July, he opened shop at around 8:00 am as usual.