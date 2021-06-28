KK Venugopal’s Tenure as Attorney General Extended by Another Year

The central government has extended the tenure of KK Venugopal as the Attorney General for India by one more year. He will remain in the post till 30 June 2022.

In 2020 too, his tenure had been extended by one year.

Venugopal is 89-years-old. Appointed as AG on 1 July 2017 for a three-year term, he took over as the 15th Attorney General of India after former AG Mukul Rohatgi resigned citing personal reasons.

He was also the Additional Solicitor General in the Morarji Desai government.