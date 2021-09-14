Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Appoints Gopal Mukherjee as WB Advocate General
Citing 'personal reasons', West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta tendered his resignation on 14 September.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Gopal Mukherjee as the Advocate General of the state on Tuesday, 14 September.
"In terms of Article 165 (1) of the Constitution of India Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Shri Gopal Mukherjee, Senior Advocate of High Court at Calcutta, as Advocate General of the state and will hold office “during the pleasure of the Governor"," the Governor wrote on Twitter.
Citing 'personal reasons', WB AG Kishore Datta had tendered his resignation earlier in the day, with the Governor accepting it with immediate effect.
The governor had iterated, "In terms of Article 165 of the Constitution have accepted with immediate effect resignation submitted by Shri Kishore Datta, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General of State of West Bengal @MamataOfficial with immediate effect."
Kishore Datta had assumed the post of advocate general in 2017.
He is the fourth AG to resign from the position in Mamata Banerjee's tenure as Chief Minister.
After TMC came to power in 2011, the first AG Anindya Mitra, as well as his successors Bimal Chatterjee and Jayanta Mitra had also resigned from the post.
