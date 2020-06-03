In a horrifying incident in Kerala’s Malappuram district, a pregnant elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple stuffed with crackers by unidentified people, which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw.Moments later, the 15-year-old elephant, in immense pain and hunger walked around the village and then stood in a river and passed away silently.This tragic incident has raised questions over basic human decency, and the ridiculous whim of hurting an animal in this manner. The elephant was due to give birth 18-20 months later.Following the incident, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of Wild Life Protection Act over the incident, said Mannarkkad forest range officer.The Kerala Forest department also took to Twitter to state Article 51-A (g) of the Indian Constitution dictates that it is the duty of every citizen to be compassionate to animals.Migrants Struggling in Poverty, Hunger on Labour Day is Kaafi Real