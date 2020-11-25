Khichadification: IMA Demands Withdrawal of Ayurveda Surgery Move

In a gazette notification dated Friday, 20 November, the CCIM, which regulates the medical study and practice of Ayurveda in the country, amended the Indian Medicine Central Council Regulations, 2016 to introduce formal training and practice of surgeries to the PG students of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda doctors will now be allowed to perform 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures, including a variety of general surgeries like ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on November 22 had condemned the move, describing it as a "retrograde step of mixing the systems", and said it will resist the move at all costs.

"It is nothing but a blatant attempt at mixopathy and khichadification of medical education and practice,” said IMA.